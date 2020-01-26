New ERC Junior recruit Radstrom tests to be best

Dennis Rådström underlined his intent to win the 2020 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship by completing a four-day test in Poland recently.

Along with co-driver Johan Johansson, Swede Rådström linked up with M-Sport Poland at a venue close to Krakow to continue his preparations for the upcoming campaign, which will also include his home round of the Junior world championship.



And in his efforts to capture the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior title, Rådström wants to learn more about rally car development and working effectively with an engineer.



“We haven't driven since the end of last season and need to get up to speed,” Rådström said. “We want to find a good collaboration with the engineers and hope they can benefit from our feedback in the continued development of the car. We hope to get a good start to the season with a lot of driving.”



Rådström and Johansson have joined event-winning Orsák Rallysport for the 2020 season. They will compete in a Ford Fiesta R2T.

