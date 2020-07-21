New ERC1 Junior Battistolli aims to make his own luck with ACI Team Italia

-

Alberto Battistolli plans to make his own luck when he starts his FIA ERC1 Junior Championship bid on Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July.

Battistolli, who turns 23 on the final day of the rally, is the son of Luigi ‘Lucky’ Battistolli, who has achieved considerable success in FIA European Historic Rally Championship events.



But while his famous father is the inspiration behind his career, Battistolli Jr wants to make a name for himself when he carries the colours of the Italian federation’s ACI Team Italia initiative in this year’s ERC.



“I can’t wait to get back in the car,” said Battistolli. “I will use my head to put to good use the many lessons received from great professionals in the tests that I was able to carry out recently, and repay the investment, especially financial, which first of all my father, the federation, GLS Lucente Autotrasporti and Scuderia Palladio are doing to allow me to race.”



Plans tweaked following testing crash

Battistolli had planned to rely on the extensive expertise of co-driver Fabrizia Pons, who has partnered his father for several seasons, only for sizeable testing crash last month to force a line-up rethink.



“The accident we had in the first tests after the long stop is now left behind, even if Fabrizia suffered a little more from a physical point of view,” said Battistolli. “I hope that she will recover as soon as possible and to be able to have her again by my side to show her that I have improved.”



With Pons on the sidelines, Battistolli has turned to the highly capable co-driver Simone Scattolin. “It’s a great pleasure to have him on board,” said Battistolli, who is reading economics and management at university in Siena. “He has a great background and was an obvious choice [to replace Fabrizia] because he has a great experience.”



ERC experience key during learning season

“For this season I am thinking about making experience in order to be competitive,” said the Vicenza driver. “It’s one of my first times on Tarmac with this car and my first time on Rally di Roma Capitale so everything will be a surprise for me. I won’t try to compete for results but to have as much experience as I can get. I have chosen to register in ERC1 Junior because even if I will not achieve anything this year it will be a great opportunity for the future.”



A different route to the European championship

Battistolli began his competition career in historic events, initially at the wheel of a Fiat 131 Abarth. “My first year with a modern car was in 2018 and I have only done six races with my Škoda and only five on Tarmac,” said Battistolli. “My father was an official driver for Opel in Italy and for Ferrari. He was rallying in the 1970s and 1980s and has won the Mitropa Cup. He has the background I fell in love with. My total inspiration is because of him. He suggested to me to start with historic cars to have a background in different cars. I haven’t achieved so much with historic cars but I did come close to winning an Italian championship and a European one.”



Rally Città di Lucca helps Battistolli warm-up for Rome

Battistolli warmed-up for his ERC debut on Rally di Roma Capitale by contesting Rally Città di Lucca in Italy last weekend, his first competitive outing with co-driver Scattolin. “I was careful to gain experience, the goal of bringing the car home without a scratch has been met. This was a very nice rally, with extremely difficult and technical stages, I hope to return with more experience.”



