Organisers of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras, the planned 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season opener, have released the event’s official logo.

Inspired by the logo created for Rally Fafe Montelongo, the design is predominantly red in colour and showcases the windfarms found in the Fafe region of northern Portugal.



The gravel-based Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras is set to take place from March 12-14.