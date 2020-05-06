ERC

New logo for ERC Rally Liepaja

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Rally Liepāja, the high-speed Latvian gravel contest from RA Events, has an updated logo.

Scheduled as the opening round of the FIA European Rally Championship from 10-12 July, subject to all necessary permissions and approvals, Rally Liepāja joined the ERC roster in 2013 and is based around the cities of Liepāja and Talsi.

The updated logo features a new solid blue background although the event's familiar red and green-coloured symbol remains.

ERC

ERC

ERC

Related Topics
ERC
