Rally Liepāja, the high-speed Latvian gravel contest from RA Events, has an updated logo.
Scheduled as the opening round of the FIA European Rally Championship from 10-12 July, subject to all necessary permissions and approvals, Rally Liepāja joined the ERC roster in 2013 and is based around the cities of Liepāja and Talsi.
The updated logo features a new solid blue background although the event's familiar red and green-coloured symbol remains.
The post New logo for ERC Rally Liepaja appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
