New logo for ERC Rally Liepaja

Rally Liepāja, the high-speed Latvian gravel contest from RA Events, has an updated logo.

Scheduled as the opening round of the FIA European Rally Championship from 10-12 July, subject to all necessary permissions and approvals, Rally Liepāja joined the ERC roster in 2013 and is based around the cities of Liepāja and Talsi.



The updated logo features a new solid blue background although the event's familiar red and green-coloured symbol remains.

