New-look website for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale

Rally di Roma Capitale, Italy’s round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, has a new-look website.

Available at the usual address,www.rallydiromacapitale.com, the site contains basic event information with more and more content due to be added over the coming weeks.



Rally di Roma Capitale is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July.

