New podcast for Hungarian ERC fans

Hungarian ERC fans can enjoy a new series of podcasts hosted by the country’s hugely-respected motorsport broadcaster and pundit Zoltán Szujó.

The work of Rally Hungary promoter TRP,Right Three Hardhas been launched to keep fans updated with developments in the ERC and Rally Hungary – the season-deciding event scheduled from 6-8 November – and entertained while they cope with all the issues brought about by the coronavirus epidemic.



Hungary’s FIA European Rally Championship podium finisher Norbert Herczig and co-driver Ramón Ferencz, from the MOL Racing Team, joined TRP CEO Tamás Őry for the first of 10 planned episodes, which is available by clickinghere.



"I’ve spent 18 years in the F1 paddock and last year I had the opportunity to work as a speaker on the Super Special Stage of Rally Hungary,” said Szujó. “It was love at the first sight so to host the show this year was never a question. It’s great news for the hardcore Hungarian rally fans when the COVID-19 virus has caused cancellations and postponements in the whole racing world including the ERC.”

