The updated Rally Fafe Montelongo logo has been unveiled as the publication of official documentation nears for the FIA European Rally Championship newcomer.

Taking place in northern Portugal from October 2-4, the event also counts for the FIA ERC1 and ERC3 Junior championships and Abarth Rally Cup.

Visithttps://rallyfafemontelongo.comsoon for more information.

