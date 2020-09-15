The updated Rally Fafe Montelongo logo has been unveiled as the publication of official documentation nears for the FIA European Rally Championship newcomer.
Taking place in northern Portugal from October 2-4, the event also counts for the FIA ERC1 and ERC3 Junior championships and Abarth Rally Cup.
Visithttps://rallyfafemontelongo.comsoon for more information.
ERC
Who has won what so far in ERC 2020?
The post New Rally Fafe Montelongo logo unveiled, ERC event details online soon appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Revealed: the secrets behind Kajetanowicz’s ERC title triple
ERC
Seven of the best: Lukyanuk tops ERC stage wins table