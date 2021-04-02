Renault’s all-new Clio Rally4 is ready for use in the FIA European Rally Championship following its homologation by motorsport’s world governing body yesterday.





According to Renault, the Clio Rally4 is “resolutely focused on performance” and is “the result of the savoir-faire of the Viry-Châtillon and Dieppe teams and has also benefited from the expertise of experienced drivers, including Stéphane Sarrazin, Bryan Bouffier, Jean-Sébastien Vigion and Manu Guigou”.



After several months and more than 5,000 kilometres of development testing, the Clio Rally4 made its first public appearance as the zero car on Rallye Monte-Carlo in January when it was crewed by former ERC3 frontrunners Florian Bernardi and Victor Bellotto.



Based on the Clio Rally5, from which Renault states that “it takes the body, the safety elements meeting the most recent standards, the pedals, the steering column and the subframe, the Clio Rally4 is designed to become the new reference in its category.



“To achieve this, Renault’s customer racing department has paid particular attention to all aspects of performance. The 4-cylinder, 1330cc TCe 16-valve engine has been extensively reworked with the development of a new turbo, new pistons, new camshaft and new connecting rods.



“Still coupled to a SADEV gearbox, the block has also received specific attention regarding its torque range and power while having already anticipated the future introduction of a restrictor in the FIA Rally4 technical regulations.



“Other mechanical components have also been the focus of improved performance and reliability. Clio Rally4 comes with PFC Brakes and BOS Suspension adjustable shock absorbers, which are at the forefront of the latest technology”.



Benoît Nogier, Commercial Racing Director at Renault, said: “This homologation rewards the incredible work our teams have put into the design and development of Clio Rally4. We are very proud of our latest product. This car has been designed without compromise in terms of performance, safety and fun on all surfaces. Clio Rally4 has one goal: to become the new benchmark in its class. Clio Rally4 perfectly meets the specifications we set for ourselves as it was confirmed on the difficult stages of the Monte Carlo. Our next milestone is the first deliveries to customers, and the competitive debut this spring. We are already working on some exciting projects that we can’t wait to unveil to you.”



The winner of the inaugural Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT gets a three-event FIA European Rally Championship prize drive in 2022 in a Renault Clio Rally4.



