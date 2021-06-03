Amaury Molle is aiming high as he embarks on an FIA European Rally Championship double title push in 2021.

Switching to a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4 run by TM Competition, Belgian ace Molle is gunning for success in both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior championship categories alongside his French co-driver Florian Barral.



“I am really happy with this new adventure that awaits us to be honest,” said the 26-year-old Molle. “After several months of reflections and discussions following many interesting proposals, my choice fell on this programme with the French team TM Competition for their strong experience, competitiveness and determination.”



In his first full season of European championship action, Molle placed a strong third in both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior categories with a class podium on Rally di Roma Capitale last July among the highlights of an impressive season, which also included strong showings on Rally Liepāja, Rally Fafe Montelongo, Rally Hungary and Rally Islas Canarias.



“For this season in the European Rally Championship I will obviously have by my side Florian Barral for our third year together in order to achieve our principal target: to win these 2021 title,” said Molle. “We are particularly happy to launch on this exciting challenge that awaits us and you can count on us and our determination to give the best of ourselves.



“I take this moment to thank TM Competition for giving me this opportunity,” Molle continued. “Thank you also to OMP, Bell and my loyal partners for continuing to support me.”



Molle will begin his ERC campaign on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20, an event that will not only represent unchartered territory but a rare start on gravel.



If he claims the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior Championship crown in 2021, as well as the prestige attached to winning an FIA title, Molle will receive a season in the 2022 FIA ERC Junior Championship aboard a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally3 as his prize.

