Paulo Soria had little trouble adapting to asphalt for the first time when he took second place on round three of the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT.

Soria won the arrive-and-drive series for MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5s on the gravel-based season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in June but his Rally di Roma Capitale debut was also his first start on Tarmac.



“I am very happy to be at the finish with this result,” said the Argentine driver. “We tried to fight for the win but it’s our first rally on Tarmac and it was difficult. But we had no problems, we just worked on improving the driving, the pace and everything.”

