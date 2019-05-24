New Talsi stages to thrill ERC crews

Rally Liepāja’s revamped route will provide an exciting challenge for the FIA European Rally Championship crews competing in Latvia this week.

For 2019, the rally organisers, RA Events, have incorporated into leg one the legendary ‘Golden Fund’ of stages around the city of Talsi, which is located approximately two hours northeast of Liepāja.



ERC Radio’s Julian Porter, once a factory-backed driver in the British Rally Championship and a points scorer at European level, joined fellow reporter Chris Rawes on a reconnaissance of the new stages.



After completing SS2 (Swecon) and SS5 (EGP Latvia), which use the same start location, Porter remarked on the high-speed nature of the 14.72-kilomete SS2 and the narrow section that features in the 15.15-kilometre SS5.



Of the 28.36-kilometre SS3, Ramirent, Porter said: “It’s a real mix but a great stage with wide, fast and loose gravel roads at the start. Then from 13 kilometres it’s a mix of narrow roads on two surfaces, loose gravel and then a smooth clay surface. There is also a short section in the trees that are over hanging the road a lot.



“The road in general is very soft and could cut up in the junctions, acceleration and braking areas. Also road cleaning will be a factor on the loose sections.”



Photos:Julian Porter/ERC Radio

