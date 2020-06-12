-

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship will be decided one week earlier than had been planned after it was announced that Rally Islas Canarias will be brought forward to 26-28 November, subject to FIA ratification.

Having been postponed from its original date of 7-9 May in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tarmac-only event, which counts for FIA ERC and Spanish championship points, was handed a new date of 3-5 December.



However, in order to ensure the re-scheduling was workable for the Spanish championship and its drivers and teams, a new date of 26-28 November will be submitted to the FIA World Motor Sport Council for final approval when it meets on 19 June.



“Rally Islas Canarias is not only one of the highlights of the FIA ERC season, it’s also a key component of the Spanish championship,” explained Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator. “With Spanish federation RFEDA a strong partner of the ERC, it was important we could agree on a date that worked for all parties. Besides, we are all in the same boat due to COVID-19 so it’s important we all help each other. I am therefore very pleased we have found a solution and look forward to working towards the 44thrunning of Rally Islas Canarias in November.”



Find out more about Rally Islas Canarias by clickinghere.

ERC All roads lead to Rome for ERC hopeful Fuentes 17 HOURS AGO

The post New-vember! FIA ERC Rally Islas Canarias decider set for new November date appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Revisit the 2019 season on ERC The Stage YESTERDAY AT 16:00