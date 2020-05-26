New video celebrates Abarth 124 rally and gets ready for second season of ERC action

-

Luca Napolitano, Head of EMEA Fiat & Abarth Brands, and Jean-Baptiste Ley, ERC Co-ordinator, are appearing on a new video issued ahead of the Abarth Rally Cup season getting underway.

The Abarth Rally Cup will once again form part of the FIA European Rally Championship and the action from the one-make category for the Abarth 124 rally is hotly anticipated.



Luca Napolitano, Head of EMEA Fiat & Abarth Brands, said: “In their 70-year history, Abarth cars have run on every European course. They have come in victorious on each one. Today, with nearly 100 class wins, the 124 Rally is still the car to beat in the R-GT class.



“At the 2019 European Rally Championship, the 124 rally won 57 of the 88 special stages it took part in. We can't wait to get back on track and win again.”



The Abarth 124 rally has been used in competition in 16 countries and taken part in around 150 international events and 25 national and international championships. It has racked up in the region of 100 victories in the RGT category, establishing itself as the car to beat in the FIA R-GT Cup both in 2018 and 2019. In the three years it has been in existence, the Abarth 124 rally has covered more than 300,000 kilometres in competition.



During the 2019 ERC, of the 88 stage wins it was eligible for, the Abarth 124 rally celebrated 57 fastest stage times and completed more than 4000 kilometres, 1200 of which were timed.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator said: “Last year, the Abarth Rally Cup played a major role in the European Rally Championship. We can’t wait to see the Abarth 124 rally in the ERC as soon as the season resumes.”



The 2019 Abarth Rally Cup was made up of Rally Islas Canarias, Rally Liepāja, 76th Rally Poland, Rally di Roma Capitale, Barum Czech Rally Zlín and Rally Hungary.



Italy’s Andrea Nucita took the title in a final-round decider against Poland's Dariusz Poloński. Spain’s Alberto Monarri placed third in the final standings.



Abarth also enjoyed success in the FIA R-GT Cup in 2019 with Italy’s Enrico Brazzoli winning his class on Rallye Monte-Carlo, Tour de Corse and Rallye Sanremo.



Follow this link to view the video:https://youtu.be/jgacGOG8U0w

