New video highlights key role performed by P1 Racing Fuels in the ERC

A new video highlighting the key role performed by P1 Racing Fuels, the Official Fuels Partner of the FIA European Rally Championship, is now online.

With contributions from 2003 World Rally champion Petter Solberg, who used P1 Racing Fuels during his stint behind the wheel in the FIA World Rallycross Championship, his son Oliver, and the company’s Alessandro Ferrari, the video highlights the products supplied by P1 Racing Fuels and the services provided. It also looks at the P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge and makes for essential viewing.



Oliver Solberg won ERC1 Junior in third overall on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend using P1 Racing Fuels in his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5. Appearing on the video, the teenager says: “For sure you feel the difference on a good fuel, you need high performance and you feel straight away if you have the best fuel. We always search performance and it is the best fuel.”



Watch the video atFIAERC.comfrom 18h00 CET today (30 July).

