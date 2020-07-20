New year, new car, same double ERC champion Basso

-

Giandomenico Basso will return to the FIA European Rally Championship in his native Italy this week bidding to make it two Rally di Roma Capitale victories in succession.

Basso won the ERC in 2006 and 2009 and last scored an impressive first place in Rome driving a Škoda Fabia R5.



What will be his first outing of 2020 will also be his first competitive run in a Rally2-specification Volkswagen Polo GTI R5. Compatriot Lorenzo Granai will co-drive.

