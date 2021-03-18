Emma Falcón, the winner of the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC Ladies’ Trophy in 2018, has unveiled the colour scheme for her Rally2-specification Citroën C3.
The mainly grey and green colour scheme is set to be aired at high speed on events in Falcón’s native Canary Islands, including the ERC season-closing Rally Islas Canarias from November 18-20.
