Next-generation Griebels take note: don’t delay register for ERC Junior today!

Drivers aiming to emulate Marijan Griebel’s FIA ERC Junior title double can register for ERC1 Junior or ERC3 Junior via a new online entry portal.

Griebel, from Germany, famously won back-to-back ERC Junior titles, claiming the ERC3 crown in 2016 before landing the ERC1 version the following season. Earlier today, the 30-year-old talent’s FIA European Rally Championship campaign in a Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5 was announced.



The ERC Junior entry portal information on eligibility and also includes a link to the FIA online registration process that must be followed before drivers can sign up for either ERC Junior championship. The entry portal is available at this link:https://www.fiaerc.com/erc-junior-entry-form/

