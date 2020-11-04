However, the Italian youngster will face opposition from compatriot Roberto Gobbin, Czech Martin Rada and newcomer Mihnea Mureșan from Romania.



Appearing onERC The Stagelast week in the ERC Newcomer section, Mabellini, an ex-circuit racer, said: “So far my season was good and I’m happy about my results. I’m looking forward to getting more good points.”



Rally Hungary takes on added significance for the Pirelli-equipped Abarth Rally Cup, with the inaugural title decided on the event in 2019 in Andra Nucita’s favour.