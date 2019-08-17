Night moves give Kopecký Zlín lead after city superspecial

Jan Kopecký kicked off his quest of a fifth consecutive Barum Czech Rally Zlín win in style in the rally’s opening superspecial, beating his FIA European Rally Championship rivals to fastest time.

Thousands of fans poured into Zlín city centre in the darkness of night to watch ŠKODA Motorsport’s main man top the times, though Kopecký had ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin (Sports Racing Technologies) on his coat-tails in second.



Reigning overall ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Racing) was third fastest in his Citroën C3 R5 buwas t only 0.7s ahead of ERC1 Junior star in an R5 car Simon Wagner, who starred on his debut in a four-wheel drive car in the ERC by going fourth quickest in his Rallytechnology ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo.



Wagner, who had previously been a front-runner in the ERC3 Junior category, was followed by a string of Czech drivers, with Tomáš Kostka (Kresta Racing), Václav Pech (EuroOil - Invelt Team), ERC1 Junior title contender Filip Mares (ACCR Czech Rally Team), Stajf (ACCR Czech Rally Team), and Roman Odložilík (SK DER Rally Team) picking up positions five through nine respectively.



Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies), who is only six points behind Lukyanuk in the overall ERC title battle, completed the top 10 overall, heading into Saturday 6.1s behind Lukyanuk.



Miko Marczyk (ŠKODA Polska Motorsport) and Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) completed the top five in ERC1 Junior, holding P11 and P13 overall after the Zlín superspecial.



Andrea Nucita (Loran SRL) immediately made an impression in the ERC2 production category and Abarth Rally Cup, going 20.1s faster than Dariusz Polonski (Rallytechnology).



Adam Březík repeated his Qualifying Stage performance to go fastest of the ERC3 runners, one second ahead of fellow Pirelli-shod ERC3 Junior title contender Sindre Furuseth (Saintéloc Racing).



Fellow championship challenger Efren Llarena (Rallye Team Spain) was third quickest, only 0.1s behind Furuseth. Current points leader Ken Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) was only P11, 11.5s off the pace.

