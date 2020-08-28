But while the Latvian hero impressed with third place in class in a Ford Fiesta Rally4, Nitišs explained one of the main challenges he’s faced since focusing on rallying with co-driver Andris Mālnieks.



“I would say the pacenotes are okay, easy to adapt to and understand,” said Nitišs. “The hardest thing is to drive a front-wheel car after so many years I have been doing the rally cross with four-wheel drive.



“When we really need to go on the limit and know exactly when to turn and how to turn I have still the same feeling that I want to throw the car before the corner and slide with all four wheels but slowly I get it back and with every kilometre we are doing better and better.”