Norwegian prospect Ola Jr Nore has vowed to play it safe on his Azores Rallye debut.

The FIA ERC3 Championship contender has struggled for seat time this season after crashing in testing for Rally di Roma Capitale and being forced to withdraw from Barum Czech Rally Zlín due to illness.



With new co-driver Lucas Karlsson alongside, Nore wants to complete all 13 stages in São Miguel aboard his Toksport WRT-run Renault Clio Rally4.



“The target is to get to the finish, I just need to build experience and learn,” Nore said. “Maybe we will not be thatMad Maxdriving with stage wins and so on, I just need experience now.”

