No place like ‘home’ for ERC’s von Thurn und Taxis

Albert von Thurn und Taxis will be heading ‘home’ for his latest FIA European Rally Championship fix, next week’s Rally di Roma Capitale.

The German has lived in Rome for more than 10 years and will look forward to some home comforts when the asphalt-only event hosts the fifth round of the all-action 2019 ERC season from 19-21 July.



And it will be a homecoming in more ways than one with von Thurn und Taxis at the wheel of a ŠKODA Fabia R5 for the 31sttime on a competitive event having rallied a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 on the last two ERC rounds in Latvia and Poland.



Von Thurn and Taxis will join Austrian co-driver Bernhard Ettel for a test in Italy next Tuesday when they will focus to reacclimatising to the Baumschlager Rallye & Racing-run Fabia on asphalt.

