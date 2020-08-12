No point looking back, says ERC winner Breen

Craig Breen has told British newspaper Motorsport News that his previous Rally Liepāja experience will be next to useless when he returns to the FIA European Rally Championship event after a five-year absence this week.

Breen won Rally Liepāja in 2015 driving a Peugeot 208 T16 when it ran as a winter event, having finished second in 2013 and third 12 months later.



Having taken place in late spring and early autumn in recent years, the event, the eighth running, will be held during the summer for the first time from 14-16 August.



“It’s a rally that I managed to win in the past but it was on snow, so, obviously it will be different this time around,” said Irishman Breen. “From what I understand it has similar stages but with the gravel compared to the snow, it will be completely different.”



Breen’s ERC campaign is via a development programme for MRF Tyres and began with an impressive fourth-place finish on Rally di Roma Capitale last month with the company’s asphalt rubber still very much in its infancy.



“We had a great rally in Italy for Team MRF Tyres and moving to gravel in Latvia is a different challenge as we continue to develop the tyres,” said Breen, whose Hyundai i20 R5 is co-driven by his fellow Irishman Paul Nagle. “It will be my first gravel event with MRF and hopefully we'll be on a good pace, learn a lot and be as fast as possible.”

ERC ERC all you need to know about… #2 Latvia 5 HOURS AGO

ERC Quads, buggies and now cars: ERC Junior Molle’s gravel debut day gets close 17 HOURS AGO