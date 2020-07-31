No reward as Westlund makes heroic comeback in ERC3 Junior

-

Adam Westlund was denied a top five finish on his heroic comeback from serious injury when the 2020 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship kicked off on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend.

Westlund, from Sweden, fractured his neck and back in a high-speed crash on a national event in his homeland last August.



But he was back in action in the Pirelli-supported category in Italy albeit with 12 screws and two titanium plates in his back, the legacy of that huge accident. However, he returned to his native Sweden without reward.



“I didn’t have any braking when I come into a right corner 10 kilometres after the start of stage 11,” the Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver explained. “We went into the wall and the rear wheel went off. It was really disappointing because we were having a better stage than in the morning and everything was feeling a lot better. It was a really difficult rally but we have learned a lot and that’s the really good thing. We struggled a bit with the pacenotes and having the confidence in the pacenotes. We also had two punctures.”

