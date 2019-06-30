No Røkland ERC restart in Poland

Røkland, from Norway, was fourth in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category when he hit trouble on stage eight.



“We had a ‘maybe five-left plus’ in the pacenotes and it was a ‘maybe’,” a dejected Røkland explained. “I was a little bit wide, kind of spinning in the corner and I rolled one time in fifth gear. The car is not too damaged but we’re not restarting. We can only score day points and it’s not really worth it.”



Without his off, Røkland is convinced he could have fought for the win in Mikołajki, particularly after his class-leading friend Sindre Furuseth punctured on the Olecko 2 stage and slipped to third.



“It was good pace and I was hoping to fight for the win again,” said Røkland. “Sindre got some problems on the same stage so it could have been quite close to the top step.”