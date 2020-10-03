Almeida, who drives a Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 for The Racing Factory, lives 30 kilometres from the event hub. But he insists he doesn’t know the stages any more than his fellow young talents.



“I passed through some of the roads for this rally because they were connecting the stages we have on Rallye Serras de Fafe, the one on gravel, but I never was paying attention,” said Almeida. “They are not the roads I normally use so they are also new for me.”



Following his ERC3 Junior debut on Rally di Roma Capitale in July, Almeida has tackled selected events closer to home alongside co-driver Hugo Magalhāes.



“I made more rallies, I gained more experience,” said Almeida, who works as a flight instructor when he’s not competing. “In Rome I had some bad luck with problems in the car on the first day and I could not be at full power on the second day and it was not that good. For this rally I hope I have better luck and I can show what I can do and the pace I can put on the rally.