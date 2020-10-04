The Rallye Team Spain driver completed Saturday morning’s opening leg 2.6s behind ERC1 Junior leader Grégoire Munster in fourth position among the European championship drivers.



However, a fault was discovered on his Citroën C3 R5’s exhaust manifold during service last night. Without insufficient time to make repairs, Llarena and co-driver Sara Fernández were retired from the event.



Their team will now use their available resources to prepare for next month’s Rally Hungary, round four of the ERC season.



Llarena has graduated to ERC1 Junior for 2020 after winning the 2019 ERC3 Junior title.