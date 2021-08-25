Alexey Lukyanuk’s bid to win Barum Czech Rally Zlín for the first time is over before it has properly begun.

The current leader of the FIA European Rally Championship and defending champion was one of the favourites to win the fourth event of the ERC season.



But a crash in testing this morning has left his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2 too badly damaged to take the start on Friday.



With no possibility to ready a replacement car, Lukyanuk and co-driver Alexey Arnautov’s entry is being withdrawn.



A short statement from Citroën Racing read: “Following an accident during testing Alexey Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov will not take the start of the rally. The crew is OK.”



Lukyanuk held a one-point lead over Andreas Mikkelsen after three rounds and has led and won stages on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in the past.

