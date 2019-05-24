Nobre opts to go first on ERC Rally Liepāja

Paulo Nobre will run first on the road on the opening leg of Rally Liepāja, round three of the FIA European Rally Championship.

The Brazilian was the penultimate driver to choose his road order based on the results of the Qualifying Stage and was expected to opt for second place.



Instead, he chose to open the road and spare Dmitry Feofanov – who was P15 in qualifying – the task of cleaning Saturday’s stages of the worst of the loose-surface gravel.



Afterwards Nobre said: “I did the same last year so why change?”



Oliver Solberg, who was first to pick after winning the Qualifying Stage, chose P15 – the lowest positon possible – with Alexey Lukyanuk, who was second to pick, opting for P14 with Filip Mareš following suit with P13.



This is where the top 15 drivers from the Qualifying Stage chose to run on the road on leg one:



15 Oliver Solberg

14 Alexey Lukyanuk

13 Filip Mareš

12 Mārtiņš Sesks

11 Łukasz Habaj

10 Chris Ingram

9 Norbert Herczig

8 Vaidotas Žala

7 Mattias Adielsson

6 Eyvind Brynildsen

5 Marijan Griebel

4 Tibor Érdi Jr

3 Albert von Thurn und Taxis

2 Dmitry Feofanov

1 Paulo Nobre

