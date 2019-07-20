Nobre’s open-boot policy in the ERC

Paulo Nobre completed stage five of Rally di Roma Capitale with his car boot open.

The FIA European Rally Championship regular from Brazilian explained that he forgot to close it properly prior to the run.



“I took out the [safety] helmets and forgot to close the boot so I make one special stage with the boot open so it was the opposite to Poland [when it was the bonnet that was open].”

