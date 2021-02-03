Launched us a joint initiative from Renault Sport Customer Racing, top team Toksport WRT and FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events, the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT will operate on an arrive-and-drive basis with a fleet of 10 Michelin-equipped Clio Rally5s expertly prepared and maintained by Toksport WRT technicians under one roof at five ERC events for €85,000.



Benoît Nogier, Renault Sport Racing Customer Racing Director, said: “The idea of a mixed-surface, single-operator trophy at the European level, complementary to the national Clio Trophies, quickly made its way to offer a fair and affordable springboard for drivers wishing to discover the championship. The 2022 ERC prize drive with Clio Rally4 is also testimony to our commitment to promote new talents in all our Trophies. We are convinced that many competitors will be attracted by the great package the FIA ERC through Eurosport Events, Toksport WRT and Renault Sport Racing put together in 2021.”



*Clio Trophy by WRT subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval.