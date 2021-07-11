Benoît Nogier, Alpine Racing Commercial Racing Director has hailed Jean-Baptiste Francheschi’s history-making moment on Rally Liepāja recently.

Franceschi took an FIA ERC3/FIA ERC3 Junior double to claim the first international victory for Renault’s all-new Clio Rally4.



“We are very pleased to see Clio Rally4 take its maiden win on gravel just a few weeks after having done so on Tarmac,” said Nogier. “This victory is all the more significant as it’s Clio Rally4’s first in international competition in the most competitive two-wheel-drive championship in the world. This result would not have been possible without the composed and mature drive of Jean-Baptiste Franceschi, but also to the hard work of our partners at Toksport WRT, which continues to establish themselves as one of the leading structures in rallying.”

