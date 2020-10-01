The four-time Hungarian champion suffered a tough start to his 2020 ERC bid on Rally di Roma Capitale when he went off the road on the opening leg.



After missing out on a Rally Liepāja appearance, Herczig is back on European duty on Rally Fafe Montelongo in his MOL Racing Team Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



“We are really happy we can finally sit in the race car again,” Herczig said during Wednesday’s official test. “Unfortunately, we were not too successful on our last rally in Rome but we build up again in myself and I hope that now we will be able to run a more successful rally.



“Hungary has more rallies on Tarmac and my routine is a little higher on this type of surface so I hope we will be able to do a good drive. We have zero points at the moment so my first target is the finish.”