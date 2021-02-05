But while his car and the bulk of the rallies will be new for Nore, Norway’s latest hope for future stardom can again count on the expertise of Germany-based outfit Toksport WRT.



“The collaboration with Toksport went very well last year, so it will be exciting to do a full season this year,” said Nore. “Since the Rally4 version of the Clio has not been homologated yet, we will not get started with the testing immediately, but we hope to run as many races as possible here in Norway before the ERC season starts.”



That plan includes Nore contesting the Lygnasprinten in Hadeland tomorrow (February 6) at the wheel of a rented Peugeot 208 R2.



Impressive ERC3 Junior start points to strong 2021 season

After scoring a debut ERC3 Junior podium on Rally Hungary last November, Nore repeated the feat on Rally Islas Canarias later that month with Veronica Engan co-driving his Toksport WRT-run, Pirelli-equipped, Renault Clio Rally5 on both occasions.



As well as returning to Hungary and Gran Canaria in 2021, the ERC3 Junior Championship calendar includes the gravel-based 77th Rally Poland and Rally Liepāja, plus the Tarmac stages of Rally di Roma Capitale and Barum Czech Rally Zlín, which is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary this season.



Ultimate team-mate in place

With experience of two ERC3 Junior rounds to call on, Nore will also be boosted by the recognition he received from his country’s ASN, Norges Bilsport Forbund, which named him its Motorsport Talent of the Year for 2020.



In addition, the Norwegian National Team member will get the opportunity to link up with his country’s leading rally driver, Andreas Mikkelsen. The FIA World Rally Championship event winner will campaign a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for Toksport WRT in the FIA European Rally Championship’s headlining ERC1 category alongside co-driver Ola Fløene.