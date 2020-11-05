The 20-year-old Norwegian is contesting Rally Hungary from tomorrow (Friday) in a Toksport WRT-run Renault Clio RSR Rally5 on Pirelli tyres, his first event outside Scandinavia.



“Ever since I was little this has been a dream for me,” said Nore, who will be co-driven by compatriot Veronica Engan. “This is an opportunity we have been working on for a long time. After several good years in the national championship, it was the right time to try ERC. We are grateful that Toksport and our sponsors made this possible for us.



“I will use the first races to gain experience and for training. We have to build piece by piece and see where it ends. This will be a completely new challenge for us and gaining experience will be the main priority. We are very excited about this adventure.”