Nucita and Alonso set a course for Abarth & ERC2 victories

Andrea Nucita and Juan Carlos Alonso are three stages away from crucial class victories on PZM 76th Rally Poland, with Nucita on top in the Abarth Rally Cup and Alonso leading the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category.

Both have sights set on their respective championship titles and are looking good to score maximum points, with Nucita’s title rival Dariusz Poloński (Rallytechnology) restarting after his retirement on Saturday.



Alonso’s lead over ERC2 title rival Zelindo Melegari looks secure, boosting his title hopes after coming to Poland with only a single point advantage over the Neiksans Rallysport driver.



Nucita rounds out the overall ERC2 podium, with Saturday retirees Dmitry Feofanov (Sporta Klubs Autostils Rally Team) and Poloński in tow behind for fourth and fifth places.



Mshari Althefiri had also returned from a broken gearbox on Saturday but didn’t make it to the finish of leg two’s first stage, crashing out of the rally.

