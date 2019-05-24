Nucita fastest in ERC Abarth Rally Cup as 0.5s covers top three

Andrea Nucita impressed on his first start on gravel in his Abarth 124 rally, beating category rivals Reinis Nitišs and Dariusz Poloński on the Rally Liepāja Qualifying Stage as 0.5s covered the trio.

Italian Nucita set a 1m43.005s best with Latvian FIA Wold Rallycross Championship star Nitišs 0.534s behind on his Abarth Rally Cup debut. Pole Poloński, meanwhile, was a mere 0.33s adrift of Nitišs and 0.567s down on Nucita.



Nucita, Nitišs and Poloński will continue their battle for Abarth Rally Cup glory and the €12,000 handed to the winner from 12h00 tomorrow when the 15.14-kilometre Talsi stage gets underway.

