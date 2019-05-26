Nucita fights back for ERC Abarth Rally Cup victory

Andrea Nucita fought back from opening-leg issues on Rally Liepāja to claim victory on the second round of the Abarth Rally Cup to be held within the FIA European Rally Championship.

The Italian driver had led the category for much of Saturday, but braking and gearbox problems meant he went into the final leg with a deficit of 28.5 seconds to Dariusz Poloński.



Poloński held onto his advantage by going 0.8s faster than Nucita in SS6, but a spin for the Polish driver at the beginning of SS7 allowed Nuctia to move ahead by three seconds. A further incident for Poloński in SS8 caused him to lose more than a minute and couldn’t recover.



After an ECU issue halted him during leg one, Latvia’s FIA World Rallycross Championship star Reinis Nitišs returned and was the quickest driver through leg two, with wins on the two passes of the Liepāja stage.

