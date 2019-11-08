Nucita focused on finishing, not winning ERC Abarth decider

Andrea Nucita has no plans to push for the category win on the deciding round of the Abarth Rally Cup, which has run within the FIA European Rally Championship for the first time in 2019.

Nucita is eight points ahead of Dariusz Poloński in the Abarth Rally Cup, which rewards 30,000 euros to the winner.



With 25 points awarded to the category winner and 18 points to the second-place finisher, Nucita knows the title will be his providing he reaches the finish in Nyíregyháza on Sunday evening, regardless of Poloński’s result.



“The conditions are difficult but the car set-up is okay,” said Italian Nucita. “I hope to arrive in second position to win the championship.”



Poloński said: "We have to take it carefully, there is a lot of mud on the road."

