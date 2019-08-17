Nucita focusing on ERC Abarth Rally Cup glory

Andrea Nucita is focused solely on scoring maximum points – and prize money – in the FIA European Rally Championship-supporting Abarth Rally Cup.

Nucita leads the one-make series for the Abarth 124 rally after five stages, despite a slow puncture on stage four.



“The first loop was very difficult but for me it’s okay because I am focused on the championship,” said the Sicilian. “I had a slow puncture for the last two or three kilometres of stage four, but I have a lead of 42s and I repeat the focus is on the championship because this is a very difficult race.”



Nucita is 42.1s ahead of Dariusz Poloński, the category winner on last month’s Rally di Roma Capitale. He will take home €12,000 if he stays in front of his Polish rival on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

