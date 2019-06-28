Nucita outqualifies Poloński in Abarth title battle

Andrea Nucita took a good first step in his title battle with home favourite Dariusz Poloński on PZM 76th Rally Poland, winning the Qualifying Stage in the Abarth Rally Cup category.

Loran SRL pilot Nucita and Rallytechnology driver Poloński are battling it out for a €30,000 championship prize in the one-make series for Abarth’s rear-wheel drive 124 Rally machine, with Nucita four points ahead of Poloński before this rally.



Despite home advantage for Poloński, Nucita was 1.4s faster on the 3.26-kilometre Talty Qualifying Stage.



Nucita’s time was also good enough for third in FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category, despite Poland’s gravel roads favouring the four-wheel drive Mistubishi Lancer Evolution Xs used by the non-Abarth competitors.

