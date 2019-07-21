Nucita pushing “very hard” to grab last-gasp second place in ERC2

Andrea Nucita is on the verge of a miracle comeback to score second place in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category on Rally di Roma Capitale, having retired from the lead on Saturday.

Nucita faces a head-to-head battle with his Loran SRL team-mate Zelindo Melegari, who is only 1.1s ahead as the ERC crews head to Ostia for a pair of rally-ending 1.1 kilometre superspecials.



Using home advantage to great effect, Nucita was the runaway leader on the first leg before mechanical trouble forced him to retire, and has won every stage since.



“I’m really pushing hard, very very hard,” said Nucita.



“I’m doing my best because Melegari [was] 30 seconds in front and so, very very fast, this is my best. No mistake, it’s all OK.”



The outcome of their duel will have title implications: they are second and third in the ERC2 championship, only seven points apart, while an extra €2,000 of prize money in the Abarth Rally Cup is also at stake for whichever driver wins the battle for second.

