Andrea Nucita’s championship campaign is back on track in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category, leading both the production class outright and also the Abarth Rally Cup order.

Loran SRL driver Nucita led from the start at Zlín’s late night superspecial on Friday and didn’t look back, putting himself on course for a vital maximum points score in both championships.



“This [last] stage was really tricky but at the end of the day I am very happy, especially for the championship. The race is not finished, again one [more] day.”



One of Nucita’s main rivals, Rallytechnology’s Dariusz Poloński, had held firm in second place, less than a minute off the pace, but was halted by a transmission problem and retired.



Juan Carlos Alonso moved into second place in ERC2 as a consequence, though had to cruise through the last three stages with a broken limited-slip differential.



Nucita’s team-mate and ERC2 championship leader Zelindo Melegari went off-line onto the grass on entry to a slow left-hander, spinning off and rolling his car multiple times.



Both Melegari and co-driver Corrado Bonato were hospitalised with rib injuries and remain in intensive care to undergo continued medical treatment and assessment, though both are fully conscious and in good spirits.

The post Nucita puts his Abarth on top in Zlín ERC2 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.