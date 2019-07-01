Nucita reflects on “very important” ERC Abarth Rally Cup victory

Andrea Nucita has described his class victory in the Abarth Rally Cup on PZM 76th Rally Poland as “very important”.

The Italian’s success was his second in as many events and came on his least favoured gravel surface.



With the next three events on his favoured asphalt, Nucita’s hopes of title joy – and the €30,000 end-of-season cash prize have received a big boost.



“This result was very, very important,” said Nucita. “It was not easy, but I could get to the finish and I’m very happy.”

