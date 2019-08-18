Nucita takes Zlin win but Alonso takes ERC2 lead

Andrea Nucita scored his first outright win in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, but second place for Juan Carlos Alonso took the championship lead with second place.

Abarth Rally Cup points leader Nucita (Loran SRL) was given a clear path to victory when arch rival Dariusz Poloński retired with transmission failure on Saturday, though the Pole came back to score an ERC2 podium and second in the Abarth Rally Cup.



Alonso had issues of his own on Saturday with a broken limited-slip differential costing him several minutes, but hung on to score his third podium finish of the year to take a five point championship lead over Nucita.



Zelindo Melegari had led ERC2 heading to the Czech Republic but fell to third, 12 points behind Alonso. He had retired on Saturday after rolling his Abarth multiple times, with both Melegari and co-driver Corrado Bonato continuing to recover in hospital.

