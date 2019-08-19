ERC
Nucita thanks team for ERC Abarth Rally Cup lead
Andrea Nucita has issued a special thank you to his Loran Srl team after he cemented his lead of the Abarth Rally Cup on Barum Czech Rally Zlín yesterday.
Nucita led the one-make category from start to finish to ensure he remains at the head of the table with just November’s Rally Hungary left to run.
“I am very happy to be at the finish of this amazing race without mistake,” said the Sicilian. “I am very happy with the car and special thanks to all my team for the incredible work. I am leading the Abarth Rally Cup with one round remaining so I am very happy.”
