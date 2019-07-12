Italy’s Andrea Nucita starts his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship-based Abarth Rally Cup leading the standings after three action-packed races.

Nucita heads Dariusz Poloński by 11 points after winning the last two rounds of the category for the Abarth 124 rally.



With Rally di Roma Capitale on his preferred asphalt, Nucita has hopes of further success as he chases the class title and the impressive prize money package on offer.



“I had an important result on the gravel in Poland and now I drive in Italy on the Tarmac and I am very happy about this,” said the Sicily-based driver. “It will be a very difficult race, but every race is difficult. I just try to do my best because it’s my home race and the home race for Abarth.”



To date, Nucita is €28,000 in prize money and will earn €30,000 if he wins the title.



Meanwhile, details of the Abarth Rally Cup’s latest recruit will be revealed soon.

The post Nucita to fly the Abarth flag highest in the ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.