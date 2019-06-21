Nucita versus Poloński in ERC Abarth Rally Cup victory battle

The battle for honours in the FIA European Rally Championship-based Abarth Rally Cup will be a straight fight between Andrea Nucita and home hero Dariusz Poloński.

Starting on Rally Islas Canarias in early May, the Abarth Rally Cup is contested over six rounds of the eight-event ERC and is open to competitors using the enhanced-for-2019 Abarth 124 rally, the lightweight, rear-wheel-drive Italian sportscar, which conforms to the FIA’s R-GT category technical regulations.



And following the FIA World Motor Sport Council’s decision on 5 December to allow R-GT cars to take part in the revitalised ERC2 category, Abarth Rally Cup drivers are eligible for points in the popular showroom class, while also chasing an attractive round-by-round and end-of-season prize fund.



On each round the following prize fund is offered: First position: €12,000;Second position: €10,000; Third position: €8,000;Fourth position: €4,000 plus four Pirelli tyres. At the end of the season the Abarth Rally Cup winner receives a final prize of €30,000.



Nucita and Poloński are in contention for Abarth Rally Cup honours on PZM 76th Rally Poland with Nucita winning the last round in Latvia.

