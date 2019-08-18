Odlozilik bales out of ERC after chicane collision

Odložilík – whose best ERC result came courtesy of a podium finish on this event back in 2010 – was running P13, 22.1s behind ERC1 Junior star in an R5 car Tomáš Pospíšilík (BTH Import Stal Rally Team).



But a nose-first trip into a hay bale by the 2013 Czech Sprintrally champion broke his radiator and caused terminal overheating, ending his hopes of another ERC top 10 on his home event.



