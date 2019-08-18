ERC
Odlozilik bales out of ERC after chicane collision
Roman Odložilík’s 20th start in the FIA European Rally Championship has left the SK DER Rally Team driver clutching at straws, as a collision with a hay bale forced him to retire from Barum Czech Rally Zlín.
Odložilík – whose best ERC result came courtesy of a podium finish on this event back in 2010 – was running P13, 22.1s behind ERC1 Junior star in an R5 car Tomáš Pospíšilík (BTH Import Stal Rally Team).
But a nose-first trip into a hay bale by the 2013 Czech Sprintrally champion broke his radiator and caused terminal overheating, ending his hopes of another ERC top 10 on his home event.
