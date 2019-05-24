Oliver Solberg flies to ERC Qualifying Stage best

Driving his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 on gravel for the first time, Petter Solberg’s 17-year-old son completed the 3.00-kilometre run in 1m29.590s, edging out defending European champion Alexey Lukyanuk by 0.580s.



“I had an advantage over the guys in front with the line but it was a good stage, I pushed and I am very happy,” said Solberg, who earns the right to chose his starting position first for Saturday’s opening leg.



Despite going second quickest, Lukyanuk was far from happy in his Citroën C3 R5. He said: “It was not fantastic. I was playing with the set-up but it was not working the way I want it. The car is hard to drive at the moment, on one hand it’s too soft then unstable in places.”



ACCR Czech Rally Team Filip Mareš but reckoned he could have gone faster had he not gone “too wide” in one corner.



Local hero Mārtiņš Sesks, who is taking part in the first of two prize drives for winning the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship crown in 2018, was a fourth quickest on his R5 debut.



“I stalled at the start, a really stupid mistake,” said the Liepāja resident. “I lost more than one second and it’s like it is. The stage was very good and it’s a nice battle between me and Oliver. We haven’t battled since we were driving R2 cars last year.”



Łukasz Habaj, the leader of the FIA European Rally Championship after two rounds was fifth quickest with Chris Ingram, who heads the ERC1 Junior standings, in sixth. MOL Racing Team’s Norbert Herczig and ERC newcomer Vaidotas Žala were seventh and eighth respectively.



Mattias Adielsson reported the electrical issue that plagued him in testing has been fixed but he admitted to losing time with a “big, big powerslide” in his Sweden National Team Citroën C3 R5. He was ninth fastest, one place ahead of Eyvind Brynildsen, who admitted he couldn’t have gone faster on his first gravel rally since this event last October.



Double ERC Junior champion Marijan Griebel was P11 and far from satisfied: “For sure it was a nice stage, a lot of fun to drive but it was not a good qualifying, it’s never been my speciality,” said the German.



Alexandros Tsouloftas suffered what he described as a “bad qualifying” in his Toksport Fabia. “The engine stopped three times. In a tight corner it stalled and the engine was not starting for a minute. We had this problem in testing and it seems like it’s not been fixed.”



The start selection ceremony takes place in Liepāja at 20h00.